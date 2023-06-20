Tuesday, June 20, 2023
     
Ram Charan & Upasana embrace parenthood, welcome baby girl

Ram Charan and Upasana finally welcomed their first child, a baby girl at Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad. More details are awaited.

Updated on: June 20, 2023
The much-anticipated moment has finally arrived, and the Ram Charan's family couldn't be happier! Ram Charan and Upasana have joyfully embraced the arrival of their adorable baby girl at Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad on Tuesday, June 20. After 11 years of marriage, this precious little one marks their first child together. The well-wishes and congratulations from devoted Mega fans have been pouring in on different social media platforms, celebrating Ram Charan's new role as a father and sharing their immense joy.

Grand celebrations are underway at Chiranjeevi's residence in Hyderabad. The medical bulletin reads, "Ms Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Mr Ram Charan had a baby girl on 20th June 2023, at Apollo Hospital Jubilee Hills - Hyderabad. The baby and mother are doing well (sic)."

Moreover, enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the official announcement of this wonderful news directly from Ram Charan and, of course, his father Chiranjeevi. Additional information regarding the newborn will be disclosed in the upcoming days, heightening the excitement surrounding this joyous occasion.

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana announced their pregnancy in December 2022. "With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana & Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love & gratitude Surekha & Chiranjeevi Konideli, Shobana & Anil Kamineni," the couple announced. Earlier, Upasana took to Twitter to clarify that their first baby's delivery will take place in India. Dating for several years, the duo tied the knot on June 14, 2012, and since then they have been sticking with each other in thick and thin. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan made a special appearance in Salman Khan and Venkatesh in the 'Yentamma' song from the upcoming family entertainer film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. He will be next seen in director Shankar's upcoming film 'Game Changer' opposite Kiara Advani.

