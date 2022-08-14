Raksha Bandhan Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar's film shows no growth; 1000 shows cancelled

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Raksha Bandhan Box Office Collection Day 3:

Raksha Bandhan Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar's starrer showed no growth on Saturday and currently stands at a three-day total of around ₹20.6 crore. While the actor's performance, as a dutiful brother to four sisters, garnered praises from all around, it failed to bring the audience to the theaters. Akshay Kumar's family drama is facing direct competition from Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. Raksha Bandhan opened up at Rs 8.20 crore which is at the lowest end of trade expectations. On Day 3, the film could just manage around Rs 5.75-6 crore.

Raksha Bandhan remains better in Hindi speaking belts of UP, CI and Rajasthan but dull in Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore and Hyderabad. Reportedly, theatre owners cancelled 1000 shows of the film on day two, after an average occupancy.

Raksha Bandhan Box Office Collection Report

According to Box Office India, "Raksha Bandhan could not show any growth on Saturday as collections remained pretty flat and pretty much in the same range as Friday as it collected 5.75-6 crore nett. The film was never going to have huge growth as it did not fall much on Friday and the places where growth is strong on Saturday are where the film has not found an audience. Still, it could have been 20-30% up which would have given some momentum going into Sunday and the big holiday on Monday and maybe a shot of double digit numbers on the last two days of its extended weekend but not that seems impossible." ALSO READ: Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection Day 3: Aamir Khan's film shows better growth than Raksha Bandhan

Gujarat has also seen collections down on Friday and Saturday but that should do better on Sunday and the big Independence Day holiday. The weekend of the film is just 20 crore nett apprx and that is just too low of a number.

"The film closed the gap on Laal Singh Chaddha on Friday but that gap has been extended again on Saturday. The film stands at around 7 crore nett lower than the competition." ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan reviews Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor’s Laal Singh Chaddha, urges everyone to 'watch it'

About Raksha Bandhan

The movie headlined by Akshay Kumar also features Bhumi Pednekar, Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna and Smrithi Srikanth. Directed by Anand L Rai, Akshay's film addresses the ill effects of the dowry system in Indian society.

The film portrays Akshay as a loving and caring brother, who is trying his best for his sisters to get married. He himself denies his childhood love, played by Bhumi to settle down. He mortgaged his shop to fulfil his brotherly duties and was even ready to sell both his kidneys for his sister's marriage.

