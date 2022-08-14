Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection Day 3: Aamir Khan's film shows better growth than Raksha Bandhan

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection Day 3

Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection Day 3: Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor film hadn't had an easy phase since the beginning. The film is one of the victims of the boycotting culture, which seemingly had an affect on its box office collections. Despite releasing on a holiday, Laal Singh Chaddhan, collected only Rs 12 crore net on the first day of its release at the box office. On Day 2, the film registered a 35 per cent drop by earning just Rs 18.96 crore. However, on Day 3, the Bollywood film showed a jump of 20 per cent. According to Box Office India, LSC stands at around 27.50 crore nett after three days.

Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Report

"Laal Singh Chaddha showed a jump of 20% on Saturday which was just not good enough as Saturday would be the day when the high-end multiplexes where it is doing its best business would really come into play but it did not really happen for the film," BoI report stated. ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan reviews Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor’s Laal Singh Chaddha, urges everyone to 'watch it'

"It showed better growth than Raksha Bandhan but that was always going to happen due to markets which Laal Singh Chaddha caters to but the growth needed to be 40-50% instead of the 20% it has got. the stands at around 27.50 crore nett after three days and if the film can improve in mass markets then maybe it has an outside chance of 50 crore nett over its extended five day weekend.

The collections are coming with a fair response to the film in Delhi NCR and East Punjab with North India (Delhi / UP and East Punjab) contributing around 40% of the all India business. The response is totally the opposite in the other major sector Maharashtra / Gujarat," BoI added.

About Laal Singh Chaddha

Helmed by Advait Chandan, “Laal Singh Chaddha” is the official remake of the Tom Hanks-starrer Hollywood classic “Forrest Gump” (1994). The Hindi adaptation revolves around the life of slow-witted but kind hearted man Laal (Khan) as he narrates the important events of his life, which coincides with the many iconic events from Indian history. Apart from Hindi, the film was released in Tamil and Telugu. ALSO READ: Ditching comedy, Aparshakti Khurana turns negative, all set to play a Kashmiri terrorist in 'Dhokha'

The movie also features Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya and Manav Vij in pivotal roles. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and veteran actor Kamini Kaushal have guest appearances.

