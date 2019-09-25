Radhe to be Salman Khan's next Eid release? Details inside

Salman Khan's next Eid release finalised?

Salman Khan promised his fans with a filmy treat on Eid 2020 who were upset after his Inshallah got shelved. The actor walked out of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah which was scheduled to release next Eid. However, we have exciting news for all Salman fans. The actor is reportedly working on Radhe, which is his next Eid release.

Yes, you read that right. Along with Dabangg 3, Salman has started working on pre-production of Radhe. Considering that only 8 months are left for the release, Salman doesn't want to upset his fans and working tirelessly on Radhe. As per Bollywood Hungama, Radhe is a remake of Korean film and will be directed by his Dabangg 3 director Prabhudeva. Salman will reportedly shoot few portions of Radhe even before the release of Dabangg 3.

Currently, Prabhudeva, Salman Khan and producers are giving final touches to the script before they announce the movie. As per a source close to the development, Radhe is not a remake of 2015 flick Veteran. The producers too don't want to reveal many details.

Interestingly, Salman has an old connection with the name Radhe. He played Radhe once in Satish Kaushik's 2003 film Tere Naam and next time in 2009 flick Wanted. Though the character and film releasing on Eid 2020 is quite different from Tere Naam and Wanted, some personality traits of both the characters have been retained in Radhe.

''We assure you that Salman Khan fans would be in for a treat as his character is totally massy, bindaas and entertaining!,'' reported Bollywood Hungama.

Salman's much-awaited Dabangg 3 is scheduled to release on December 20. The movie also stars Sonakshi Sinha, who will be reprising the character of Rajjo. Salman is also introducing Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee with Dabangg 3. Meanwhile, the superstar will be busy with his controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13.

Meanwhile, Bhansali is reportedly doing a film with Alia Bhatt titled Gangubai. It is based on a real-life respected pimp in Mumbai’s red light area.