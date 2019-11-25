Image Source : TWITTER Radhe: Bigg Boss 8 winner Gautam Gulati joins Salman Khan starrer

Actor Gautam Gulati has joined "Radhe", featuring Salman Khan, and says he is "fortunate" to work with the superstar in the forthcoming film. The former Bigg Boss winner, who has previously featured in films like "Azhar" and "Behen Hogi Teri", said it is too early to talk about his role but is blessed to be guided by Salman, who also hosts the reality TV show.

"I am fortunate and blessed that I am a part of his film and the great thing is he is concerned about my work and guiding me. I am just shocked with happiness and joy because I never expected this coming my way," Gautam said in a statement on Sunday.

He also took to Twitter and thanked God for the opportunity. “Great feeling to be part of sir Salman Khan Films. What a genuine and kind human being. It is like a dream working and seeing him around almost everyday and I cannot thank God enough for this great opportunity to be working with the top megastar of our country. Love you Salman sir,” Gautam wrote in a small note he shared on Twitter.

He continued, “I appreciate your determination in showing me I can do it. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your unconditional support and love.”

Salman will be essaying the title role in the film, which reunites him with director Prabhudheva, post the soon-to-be-released "Dabangg 3". "Radhe" will also feature his frequent collaborator Randeep Hooda as well as "Bharat" co-stars Jackie Shroff and Disha Patani.

"Radhe" will be produced by Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Pvt Limited, under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is scheduled to be released on Eid 2020.

More Entertainment stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page