Phone Bhoot release: Where to watch Katrina Kaif's horror comedy, Review, Book Tickets, Box Office, Trailer

Phone Bhoot release: Starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Phone Bhoot will be released in theatres on November 4. The supernatural-comedy is directed by Gurmmeet Singh of Mirzapur fame and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's banner Excel Entertainment. The film promises to be a fun-filled ride at the movies and the lead stars have said that it is a family-friendly movie, which can be enjoyed by kids as well. If you are planning to watch the movie in the cinema halls on November 4, here is everything you need to know about it.

Phone Bhoot release date

Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter's Phone Bhoot will release on the big screens on November 4.

Who is the director of Phone Bhoot?

Phone Bhoot is directed by Gurmmeet Singh.

Phone Bhoot full cast: Who is playing what character?

Katrina Kaif as Ragini

Siddhant Chaturvedi as Major

Ishaan Khatter as Gullu

Jackie Shroff, Nidhi Bisht and Sheeba Chaddha are also part of the supporting cast.

Where to book Phone Bhoot movie tickets?

All moviegoers can book Phone Bhoot movie tickets on BookMyShow or on PayTM for any theatre/cinema hall near you. If you book through Amazon Pay, you may also get cashback in your Amazon wallet and special offers.

Phone Bhoot movie online download in HD

Phone Bhoot Box Office Prediction

Phone Bhoot is not getting a solo release and Janhvi Kapoor's Mili, Sonakshi Sinha's Double XL and Samantha's Shaakuntalam are releasing alongside it. It is expected that Phone Bhoot may register an opening day collection of Rs 1-1.5 crore. If the word of mouth is good the collections may rise towards the evening.

