Phone Bhoot Box Office Collection Day 2: Katrina Kaif's film earns better than Janhvi Kapoor Mili

Phone Bhoot Box Office Collection Day 2: There have been three Bollywood releases this week with popular faces. Katrina Kaif, Siddhanr Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter starrer clashed with Janhvi Kapoor's Mili and Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Quereshi's Double XL. However, despite these new Bollywood releases, the ticket window was a no-show. All three performed poorly and failed to make an impact. Collectively the films earned a little over Rs 2 Cr.

Phone Bhoot Box Office Report Day 2

Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter's horror comedy opened to negative reviews and the same reaction was reflected at the ticket window. The film earned low on its release and on the second it failed to pick up. The film might be able to rake in some number over the weekend, but things will get more difficult in the time to come.

"Phone Bhoot had a low start on day one as it picked up in collections in the 1.75-2 crore nett range. The collections did pick up in the evening as it looked around 1.50 crore nett as a best case around 3pm but the final outcome is still a low first day," reports Box Office India.

Mili Box Office Report Day 2

Janhvi Kapoor's survival thriller film 'Mili is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam movie 'Helen'.Helmed by Mathukutty Xavier, the film also stars Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa in the lead roles. 'Mili' marks Janhvi's first professional collaboration of the actor with her father Boney Kapoor. The film hasn't been able to strike a chord with the audience. On it's Day 2 the film couldn't even earn Rs 50 lakh.

Sharing figures of the opening day, Box Office India stated, "Mili opened poorly collecting around 35-40 lakhs nett. The film had nothing going for it with a poor trailer and that is reflecting on the collections of the film."

Double XL Box Office Report Day 2

The film is a slice-of-life social comedy drama that explores the journey of two plus-size women, one from heartland Uttar Pradesh and the other from urban New Delhi, and also stars Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra. Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi did make a buzz with the trailer and teaser of the film, but it did not translate into numbers at the ticket window.

The film Double XL was even worse than Mili and Phone Bhoot. It has been able to earn above Rs 20 lakh.

