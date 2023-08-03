OMG 2 trailer: Akshay Kumar comes to rescue Pankaj Tripathi; Yami Gautam looks impressive

Follow us on Image Source : TRAILER/YOUTUBE OMG 2 trailer update

OMG 2 trailer out: Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi starrer is one of the most awaited films of this year. The movie is the sequel to 2012 hit film 'OMG - Oh My God', which featured Akshay and Paresh Rawal. Now, eleven years later, the film's sequel is ready to release on the big screen on August 11. Ahead of this, the Khiladi actor dropped the trailer on his social media handles. For the caption, he wrote, "Shuru karo swagat ki tyaari, 11 August ko aa raha hai damrudhari. #OMG2Trailer out now. Watch #OMG2 in theatres on August 11."

