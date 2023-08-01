OMG 2: Producer Ajit Andhare confirms Akshay Kumar-starrer to release on August 11 without any 'major cuts'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM OMG 2 gets 'A' certificate from CBFC

Akshay Kumar's film OMG is finally cleared by the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC) on July 31. The upcoming film has been granted 'A' certificate from the Censor Board with 27 cuts. Producer of the film Ajit Andhare took to his X account (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday to confirm that OMG 2 has been cleared without any 'major cuts' and will be released on its scheduled release date i.e. August 11.

Check out his tweet:

In his tweet, Ajit shared his happiness on the film being cleared by the Censor Board and wrote, ''Happy to share #OMG2 is cleared and we are set for a release on 11th. No major cuts only some changes that are always part of a process. See you at the theatres soon.''

OMG 2 has been in the news ever since its first teaser was unveiled. Later, it was sent to Censor Board's review committee to avoid any controversy after its release. The committee wants to take a look at the dialogues and scenes, however, it was not clear which dialogue and scenes caused concern to the Board.

Latest Bollywood News