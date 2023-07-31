Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: From new theme song to new lifeline, here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM PROMO Amitabh Bachchan currently hosts Kaun Banega Crorepati

Kaun Banega Crorepati is all set to make its return on television with its 15th edition. The show, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, will feature new contestants, new special guests, and new surprises for its viewers. A new promo was unveiled by its makers earlier today featuring the host welcoming the audience.

Now, as per a report by IANS, there is a new surprise for the fans of the show. The upcoming season will feature a new lifeline and a change in the tune of the show. The new tune will have an addition of instruments in it like flute, and sitar. Not only this, the audience will also witness a change in the set which is in the form of 'X'.

Also Read: Kajol reveals how Shah Rukh Khan had a 'frozen shoulder' after DDLJ photoshoot

''There are two tunnels, with new and different lights. The name for the timer, which is referred to as 'dugdugji', will also be changed,'' IANS reported quoting a source.

See the promo:

In the promo, Big B can be seen wearing a Black suit and is heard saying "5G ki speed se upgrade ho kar ke, naye approach ke sath is naye daur me aap sabka bahot swagat hai. Aarambh karta hun Gyaandaar, Dhandaar aur Shaandaar Kaun Banega Crorepati.. #newbeginning.''

Also Read: Disha Vakani is making a comeback to TMKOC: List of famous comebacks in the past

About Kaun Banega Crorepati

The show is an Indian adaptation of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? KBC has been hosted by Amitabh Bachchan since its inception in the year 2000, except for the third season, which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan. Initially, the show offered a chance to win Rs 1 crore to its contestants, which in its seventh season was increased to Rs 7 crore. In the previous season, it was again increased by Rs 50 lakh to make it Rs 7.5 crore, to celebrate 75 years of India's Independence.

(With IANS inputs)

Latest Entertainment News