  Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: From new theme song to new lifeline, here's what we know

The all-new season of the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Legendary Amitabh Bachchan, is all set to begin on August 14.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: July 31, 2023 20:37 IST
kbc 15, amitabh bachchan,
Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM PROMO Amitabh Bachchan currently hosts Kaun Banega Crorepati

Kaun Banega Crorepati is all set to make its return on television with its 15th edition. The show, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, will feature new contestants, new special guests, and new surprises for its viewers. A new promo was unveiled by its makers earlier today featuring the host welcoming the audience.

Now, as per a report by IANS, there is a new surprise for the fans of the show. The upcoming season will feature a new lifeline and a change in the tune of the show. The new tune will have an addition of instruments in it like flute, and sitar. Not only this, the audience will also witness a change in the set which is in the form of 'X'.

''There are two tunnels, with new and different lights. The name for the timer, which is referred to as 'dugdugji', will also be changed,'' IANS reported quoting a source. 

See the promo:

In the promo, Big B can be seen wearing a Black suit and is heard saying "5G ki speed se upgrade ho kar ke, naye approach ke sath is naye daur me aap sabka bahot swagat hai. Aarambh karta hun Gyaandaar, Dhandaar aur Shaandaar Kaun Banega Crorepati.. #newbeginning.''

About Kaun Banega Crorepati

The show is an Indian adaptation of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? KBC has been hosted by Amitabh Bachchan since its inception in the year 2000, except for the third season, which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan. Initially, the show offered a chance to win Rs 1 crore to its contestants, which in its seventh season was increased to Rs 7 crore. In the previous season, it was again increased by Rs 50 lakh to make it Rs 7.5 crore, to celebrate 75 years of India's Independence.

(With IANS inputs)

