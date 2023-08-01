Gadar 2 gets UA certificate, film to clash with OMG 2 on August 11

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Gadar 2 gets UA certificate

The makers released the trailer of Gadar 2 recently, where the legendary Tara Singh returns to vanquish his foes & protect the honor of the country and family. The long-awaited moment has arrived, as the trailer showcases Tara Singh in his formidable and action-packed avatar, in what promises to be the most awaited legacy sequel of the year.

The Gadar 2 trailer was released on Kargil Vijay Divas. The trailer was launched at a grand event attended by Anil Sharma, Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Shariq Patel, Simrat Kaur, Mithoon, Alka Yagnik, Jubin Nautiyal and Aditya Narayan. Now the film has got the UA certificate and has a runtime of 170 minutes. Not only, this Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer is all set to clash with Akshay Kumar's film OMG 2 on August 11.

The film portrays the awe-inspiring continuation of Tara Singh and Sakina’s legacy set amidst the tumultuous Crush India Movement of 1971. With powerful dialogues and high-octane action featuring military tankers, trucks, and the adrenaline-pumping adventure with captivating action sequences, stellar performances from an exceptional cast. The trailer even keeps the spirit of "Mein Nikla Gaddi Leke" alive. Get ready for an adrenaline-pumping adventure with captivating action sequences, stellar performances from an exceptional cast, and soul-stirring music.

Recently, after the trailer was released, the makers even dropped a new poster of the film. Besides Sunny as Tara Singh, the poster also features his on-screen son Utkarsh Sharma. With a fighter tank next to them, the duo can be seen prepping up for a new battle.

Directed by Anil Sharma and produced by Zee Studios, Anil Sharma Productions, and M M Moviez. Gadar 2 is a sequel to the 2001 movie Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

