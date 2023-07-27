Gadar 2: Sunny Deol sparks huge controversy as he says 'Hatred between India-Pakistan is because...'

Follow us on Image Source : SUNNY DEOL TRAILER Sunny Deol

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol is returning to the silver screen with his new film Gadar 2 on August 11. Ahead of its release, the trailer was dropped recently. The movie, featuring Sunny Deo as Tara Singh and Ameesha Patel as Sakina, picks up 22 years after its first part. Amid this, during the trailer launch event, Sunny prompted controversy with his statement on India-Pakistan. The actor and BJP MP from Punjab’s Gurdaspur blamed the 'political game' for the hatred between India and Pakistan.

Speaking at the launch event, Sunny Deol said, "The essence lies in humanity, not in taking or giving. There is love on both sides (India-Pakistan). It is the political game that creates all this hatred. And you will see the same in this film as well that the people do not want us to fight with each other. Both nations comprise people who seek peace, as we are essentially one and the same."

Seems like Sunny Deol's statement hasn't gone well with netizens. A user said, "Haha. Sunny Deol must have the common sense that people on this side will not take this comment lightly. They will boycott the movie. And people on that side don’t have the money to buy tickets to his movie, anyway." Another added, "The Shameful statement came out on #KargilVijayDiwas by so-called Patriot at the promotion event of Gadar 2."

Gadar 2 Trailer

The trailer was released on Kargil Vijay Divas at a grand event attended by Anil Sharma, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Shariq Patel, Simrat Kaur, Mithoon, Alka Yagnik, Jubin Nautiyal and Aditya Narayan. It portrays the awe-inspiring continuation of Tara Singh and Sakina's legacy, set amidst the tumultuous ‘Crush India Movement’ of 1971. With powerful dialogues, and high-octane action featuring military tankers, trucks, and the iconic hand pump. The trailer keeps the spirit of "Mein Nikla Gaddi Leke" alive. Get ready for an adrenaline-pumping adventure with captivating action sequences, stellar performances from an exceptional cast, and soul-stirring music.

