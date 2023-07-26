Gadar 2 trailer out: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel back as Tara Singh & Sakina make fans nostalgic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Gadar 2 trailer out

The makers released the trailer of Gadar 2, where the legendary Tara Singh returns to vanquish his foes & protect the honor of the country and family. The long-awaited moment has arrived, as the trailer showcases Tara Singh in his formidable and action-packed avatar, in what promises to be the most awaited legacy sequel of the year.

The Gadar 2 trailer was released on Kargil Vijay Divas. The trailer was launched at a grand event attended by Anil Sharma, Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Shariq Patel, Simrat Kaur, Mithoon, Alka Yagnik, Jubin Nautiyal and Aditya Narayan.

Prepare yourself for an enthralling experience as the trailer portrays the awe-inspiring continuation of Tara Singh and Sakeena's legacy, set amidst the tumultuous ‘Crush India Movement’ of 1971. With powerful dialogues, and high-octane action featuring military tankers, trucks, and the iconic hand pump. The trailer keeps the spirit of "Mein Nikla Gaddi Leke" alive. Get ready for an adrenaline-pumping adventure with captivating action sequences, stellar performances from an exceptional cast, and soul-stirring music.

Sunny Deol expressed, ‘’I am highly grateful to the fans for their unwavering support for Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and I assure you that Gadar 2 will deliver double the action, emotions, and entertainment’’.

Director Anil Sharma shared, ‘’ We are excited about bringing back a story that epitomizes patriotism, intense action, a heartwarming father-son bond, and a love story that transcends all boundaries’’.

Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios shared, ‘’It’s an honor to be associated with one of the biggest films in Indian Cinema's history. Gadar is an emotion for the masses and a symbol of love and patriotism for over two decades. We have carefully preserved all the elements of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha in Gadar 2 to retain the magic and essence of the original’’.

Along with Sunny Deol, the movie features stellar performances by Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, Manish Wadhwa, and Gaurav Chopra in pivotal roles.

The film is directed by Anil Sharma and produced by Zee Studios, Anil Sharma Productions, and M M Moviez. 'Gadar 2' is a sequel to the 2001 movie 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha'.The film will release in theatres on August 11.

