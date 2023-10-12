'Most memorable': Kartik Aaryan on his 8-minute long single-shot war sequence in Chandu Champion

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kartik Aaryan's latest Instagram post.

Kartik Aaryan, who is currently busy shooting for his upcoming project Chandu Champion, treated fans on Thursday with a still of an '8-minute long single-shot' action sequence from the film. He took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of himself from the flick and termed it the 'most memorable' shot of his acting career. In the post, he even mentioned that the action sequence turned out to be the 'most challenging, spectacular and difficult'.

Directed by Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion is a sports drama flick, which is based on the real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up.

Take a look at the post shared by Kartik:

In the picture, Kartik can be seen dressed as a solider and firing a machine gun in the middle of a battlefield.

Soon after the picture was shared, actor's fans started flooding the comments section. Praising Kartik for his single-shot action sequence, one user wrote, ''From delivering a five and half page monologue in one shot to shooting 8 minutes long war scene in one shot From delivering a five and half page monologue to shooting 8 minutes long war scene in one shot . Only you can relate to doing these things.''

Also Read: REVEALED - Why Akshay Kumar had to take Canadian citizenship?

Another user commented, ''When kartik Aaryan does something new he aces it every damn time! I can’t imagine how humongous this movie is going to be, particularly this scene, can’t wait for #ChanduChampion ! Make us Proud.''

A third user wrote, ''Omg looking like a real soldier...can't wait for #chanduchampion.''

More details about Chandu Champion

Apart from Kartik, the film also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. The film is also jointly produced by Kabir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala. The film will also mark actor's first collaboration with Kabir and second one with Sajid. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on June 14 next year.

Latest Bollywood News