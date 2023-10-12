REVEALED: Why Akshay Kumar had to take Canadian citizenship?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj is currently running in cinemas

Akshay Kumar, who recently got the Indian citizenship, revealed the real reason behind taking the Canadian citizenship in the first place. Speaking with news agency ANI, Akshay revealed that he became a Canadian because his films were not doing well and gave 13 to 14 flops.

The 56-year-old actor told ANI, ''At that time, my friend used to live in Canada and he said you come here and we will work on something. My friend had offered me that we would do cargo business together. I said okay my films are also not going well and a person has to work, no matter where he is. When I started living in Toronto, I got a Canadian passport.''

Speaking about how he changed his mind and stayed in India, he said, ''In between that, two films were left for release. After the two movies got released it became a big superhit. I told him that I was going back. Then I got more films and reached here today. But I never thought people got a hold of it, it was just a travel document. I just pay my taxes, and I am the highest taxpayer.''

On getting an Indian citizenship, he said that for many years he didn't go there and even one of his best friends lives in Canada. ''For 9 to 10 years I didn't go there. It's a very nice place and one of my best friends is there. I decided that I should take my citizenship. It was just a coincidence that I had received a letter on 15th August that I had got citizenship. But it is not just a passport, it is your mind, it is your heart, it's your soul that has to be Indian. What is the point if I do have an Indian passport but my soul mind and heart are not Indian?''

On August 15, Akshay Kumar shared a special post after getting the citizenship of India and wrote, ''Dil aur citizenship, dono Hindustani (Heart and citizenship, both Indian). Happy Independence Day! Jai Hind.''

