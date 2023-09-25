Mission Raniganj trailer out: Akshay Kumar as Jaswant Gill turns saviour for miners

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Akshay Kumar as Jaswant Gill in Mission Raniganj

The makers have finally released the trailer of Akshay Kumar's most anticipated film Mission Raniganj. The film is based on Jaswant Gill who played a major role in saving the miners from a flooded coal mine in Raniganj in November 1989. The trailer, also showcased how Jaswant showed courage, effort, and resilience to overcome the adversities. Akshay Kumar too took to social media to share the trailer and wrote in the caption, "Sardar Jaswant Gill ji, eh trailer twahdi yaad vich twahdi bahaduri nu samarpit hai. In your memory, saluting your courage. Rab rakha. #MissionRaniganjTrailer is out now. #MissionRaniganj in cinemas on 6th october!"

As soon as the trailer was dropped, fans flooded the comment section with excitement and love. One user said, "First-day First show button". Another user said, "Blockbuster hogi likh ke lelo bhai". "Blockbuster trailer khiladi bhaiya", wrote the third user.

Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, Mission Raniganj stars Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Ravi Kishan, Kumud Mishra, Rajesh Sharma, Varun Badola and Pavan Malhotra among others. The film is produced by Vasu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor. Mission Raniganj is all set to release in theatres on October 6.

