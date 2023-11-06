Manish Malhotra throws a star-studded Diwali bash | See Photos

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL The Archies gang graced Manish Malhotra's Diwali party

Diwali is round the corner and the vibe in the country has already changed to festive. From common people to celebrities, everyone is busy preparing for Diwali. The celebrations of this festival have already begun in Bollywood. Like every year, this year too famous Indian designer Manish Malhotra organized a Diwali party at his home, which was again a star-studded affair. This party was attended by almost everyone. From Gauri Khan to Sid-Kiara, even the entire Archies gang made it to Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party. Party host Manish Malhotra looked very stylish in a black kurta with black pants and jacket. During the party, he also posed vigorously for the media.

Manish Malhotra organizes a grand Diwali party for Bollywood celebs every year at his Bandra home. At this party held on Sunday, Sonam Kapoor was seen in golden colored silk saree. For this look, she wore earrings and kept her hair open.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, one of the romantic couples of Bollywood, also reached the Diwali party. Viral Bhayani posted the video on Instagram.

Miss World and actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also made it to this bash. She was seen wearing a pink and red coloured outfit.

Salman Khan attneded the Diwali Party in casuals. Watch the video here.

Love-birds, Ananya Pandey and Aditya Roy Kaour also got papped at Manish's residence.

Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia also attended Manish Malhotra's Diwali party. During this, the actress was seen wearing a shimmery saree of silver, pink, and purple color, in which she was looking quite glamorous.

Also Read: Watch: Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor spotted with Shikhar Pahariya for lunch in a restaurant

Gunjan Saxena actor Janhvi Kapoor looked elegant in a golden coloured lehenga. Watch her video here:

Sara Ali Khan also graced the party with her presence. She donned a pinked coloured lehenga for Manish Malhotra's Diwali party.

Other attnedees also included, Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Meera Rajput and Shahid Kapoor, and several others.

Latest Bollywood News