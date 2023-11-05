Watch: Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor spotted with Shikhar Pahariya for lunch in a restaurant

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya

Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor knows how to be in the headlines apart from her acting stints in films. Recently she was spotted with her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya and birthday girl Khushi Kapoor. The video of the trio coming out of the restaurant is going viral on social media. In the clip, Janhvi looks stunning in a long red dress and kept her makeup minimalistic. While her sister Khushi Kapoor was spotted wearing a white colour short dress. Shikhar Pahariya opted for a brown shirt and jeans. He completed his look with black stylish eye shades.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi be making her Telugu debut in Devara alongside Jr.NTR. Janhvi made her foray into acting with her debut in the film industry, featuring in the movie 'Dhadak.' This film, directed by Shashank Khaitan and co-starring Ishaan Khatter, was a Hindi adaptation of the 2016 Marathi hit 'Sairat.' In 2020, the actress was part of the Netflix horror anthology film 'Ghost Stories,' where she appeared in Zoya Akhtar's segment. She continued to showcase her versatility by taking on the titular role in the biopic 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl," which was released in the same year.

Khushi Kapoor will soon be making a debut with Zoya Akhtar's directorial The Archies. The teen musical comedy is based on the American comic book series of the same name and is produced by Tiger Baby Productions. The film will also star Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda and Vedang Rana among others. The Archies is set to premiere on December 7 on the OTT platform Netflix.

Also read: 27 Dresses to 13 Going on 30: Timeless Hollywood romantic classics you must watch

Also read: Elvish Yadav snake venom case: Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner to file DEFAMATION case against Maneka Gandhi | Watch

Latest Entertainment News