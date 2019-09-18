'Made in China' Director feels Rajkumar Rao has spoiled him for life

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rajkumar Rao will be seen playing the role of a small-town businessman from Ahmedabad

Director Mukhil Musale who is currently working on his debut Hindi film ' Made in China' is impressed with Raj Kumar Rao's dedication for the film.

Rajkumar Rao, who will be seen essaying the role of a small-town businessman in Ahmedabad, had spent a month in the city before the shoot of the film. The actor has learned the language and even gained weight to look correct for his role in the film. Rao reportedly gained 8 kilos for the film.

Speaking to IANS Mikhil told 'When he signed on to be part of the film, he was already thinking ahead and making mental notes about what aspects he will need to work on to ace his characterization'

For the preparation of his role, Rao had spent long time in Ahmadabad, visiting local markets, talking with store owner and young people to understand the culture and mindset.

Talking about Rao's preparation for the film Mikhil told, "he took a video camera and visited many busy areas of Ahmedabad from Lal Darwaja to Gandhi market to Manek Chowk and also a few places that lots of people don't know about. He visited these places completely under the radar - going virtually unrecognisable."

"I really don't know how he did it. And that too, in such a short time span. That's his secret and that's honestly the magic of a performer as incredible as Raj. I think he has spoiled me for life as this was my first Hindi film and I was fortunate enough to work with possibly the most collaborative artist” he added.

'Made in China' is a story of a Gujarati businessman, Raghu Mehta and his 'Jugaad' business.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan, 'Made in China' also stars actors Mouni Roy, Paresh Rawal, Boman Irani Sumit Vyas and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles. The film is schedule for a Diwali release this year