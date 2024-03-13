Luv Ranjan announces De De Pyaar De 2, to be released on May 1, 2025

Follow us on Image Source : X De De Pyaar De 2 will be directed by Anshul Sharma

Ajay Devgn's latest release Shaitaan is running successfully in theatres. The actor has a string of other releases that are all set to release this year. But amid all this, a sequel of his 2019 film has been announced today, on Wednesday. Starring Ajay Devgn, Rakulpreet Singh, and Tabu in lead roles, Luv Ranjan's De De Pyaar De was a hit at the box office. The commercially hit filmmaker has now announced De De Pyaar De. The second installment will hit the theaters on May 1 next year. The makers have given this information through their official social media handle.

Luv Ranjan has written De De Pyaar De 2

“De De Pyaar De 2 will be released on May 1, 2025. The film will be directed by Anshul Sharma. Whereas, it has been written by Tarun Jain and Luv Ranjan," Luv Films and T Series official wrote on their Instagram handle. However, the makers have not yet revealed whether the cast will remain the same, are they continuing the same track or will a completely new star cast take over.

However, earlier reports suggested that after Ajay wraps up the shooting of Raid 2 and Singham Again, the shooting of De De Pyar De 2 will start in June 2024. De De Pyaar De was liked by the audience. The film was successful in collecting Rs 103.64 crore at the box office.

On De De Pyaar De cast's work front

On Ajay's work front, his latest release Shaitaan has collected 67.03 crore at the Indian box office. Moreover, Ajay's next release Maidaan is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Its trailer, that released recently has gained a lot of attention. Apart from De De Pyaar De 2 and Maidaan, Ajay also has Singham Returns and Raid 2 in his pipeline. On the other hand, Tabu is all set for her next release Crew. The film also features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. Ajay's film Shaitan is being released in theaters these days. Rakul Preet Singh at the moment is enjoying marital bliss as she recently got married. The actor will next be seen in Tamil film Ayalaan.

