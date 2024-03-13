Hrithik Roshan's look from War 2 leaked, picture goes viral from Siddharth Anand's set

Follow us on Image Source : X Some photos got leaked on social media from the sets of Siddharth Anand's War 2 on Wednesday

After Fighter's success, Greek god Hrithik Roshan is back to film sets. The actor was spotted on the sets of his next film, War 2. Being directed by Fighter director, Siddharth Anand was also seen along with Hrithik in the leaked photos. Moreover, Roshan's spy thriller War 2 has been in the news for a long time. Now that some photos of the actor from the sets of War 2 got leaked on social media, his fans are happy to spot him back on sets.

Hrithik Roshan's look from War 2 gets leaked online

Some unseen photos of Hrithik Roshan have surfaced on social media, in which he is seen in a torn black kurta and soaked in blood. It is believed that these pictures of his were taken during the sets of the film War 2. Looking at these photos, it can be clearly said that Hrithik is going to be seen in explosive action sequences in War 2.

War 2 cast and release date

Yash Raj Banner's spy thriller War 2 is one of the most anticipated movies of 2025 and every minute detail from the film has been enticing the fans. Earlier reports suggested that after Tiger Shroff, this time Hrithik Roshan would take down South superstar Jr. NTR in War 2. Yes! you read that right, The RRR actor might have just yes to playing the villain in Siddharth Anand's next.

Moreover, reports suggested that Anand wanted to cast Kiara Advani opposite Hrithik in War 2. This would be another fresh pairing for Roshan after romancing Deepika Padukone in Fighter. War 2 will hit theatres on August 14, 2025

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in the January 2024 release Fighter. The film featured Roshan, Deepika, Anil Kapoor, and Karan Singh Grover in lead roles. Apart from War 2, Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 4 is also in the pre-production phase.

