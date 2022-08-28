Liger Box Office Collection Day 3: Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday starrer sees a marginal drop

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARAN ADARSH Liger

Liger Box Office Collection: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's bilingual film received an average response at the ticket windows. The Hindi version is expected to see a marginal drop in day 3 collection after earning Rs 4.50 crore on day 2. Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger opened in theatres on Thursday (August 25) amid mixed to negative reviews by audience and critics. The 2-day collection along with the paid previews stands at around Rs. 9.65 crore nett.

According to trade reports, the weekend collections are heading towards Rs 12 crore with a marginal drop on Sunday expected due to India-Pakistan match.

Liger Box Office Report

Vijay Deverakonda starrer witnessed a good opening. It raked in Rs 33 crore on its first day. But the collections were majorly from the Southern states while Hindi markets did not flourish as expected.

According to Box Office India, "Liger had an average opening day in Hindi as it collected 4.50 crore nett on Friday adding to the 1.25 crore nett it had collected on paid previews on Thursday. The collections on paid previews were pretty good in terms of occupancy but if they were not there the film could have had a better first day as reports spill out to the first day. ALSO READ: Liger Box Office Collection Day 2: Despite biggest opening, Vijay Deverakonda's film struggles in Hindi market

Liger has done better in Maharashtra, CP Berar, Bihar and Odisha but North India in parts is also pretty reasonable despite no face value. The film could have done much better in Gujarat and the Gujarat numbers have kept the Mumbai circuit down. Gujarat/Saurashtra is only 30 lakhs nett for the film which is less than East Punjab when it should be much higher," BOI added.

Further talking about Sunday's collection, "The film is sitting with around 5.75 crore nett in two days which is a pretty good number but the film will struggle for trajectory and then there is the big India v Pak match on Sunday which will dent growth on Sunday when the film could have put another decent number."

About Liger

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the sports action film features Deverakonda as the titular MMA fighter boxer. It also stars Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, and Makarand Deshpande in prominent roles. The film checks many boxes of a masala entertainer. It has romantic songs, good looking actors and American boxing legend Mike Tyson is also seen making a cameo in the film.

