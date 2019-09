Film 99 Songs, which marks Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman's debut as a writer and producer, will be showcased at the Busan International Film Festival 2019 (BIFF).

"Thrilled to announce, our labour of love #99Songs, directed by @vishweshk starring @itsEhanBhat will be showcased at @busanfilmfest on Oct 9. Gratitude & thanks @YM_Movies @jiostudios @JioCinema @idealentinc #BIFF2019 #99SongsTheMovie," Rahman tweeted.