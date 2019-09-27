Priyanka Chopra reveals how her father Ashok Chopra’s death left her heartbroken

Actress Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in the upcoming film The Sky Is Pink which marks her comeback in Bollywood after a gap of three years. She has been heading out to shows, giving interviews in order to promote the Shonali Bose directorial. In a recent interview, ‘Desi Girl’ opened up about how her father Ashok Chopra’s death in the year 2013 left a void in her life and negative feelings took over her.

In an interview which the Bajirao Mastani actress gave to Zoom, she opened up about how when her father passed away, she felt alone, unhappy and bad. She even said that his absence during her wedding was prominent as he was always excited about her daughter’s big day. Priyanka even said that after The Sky Is Pink shoot in which she plays the role of a mother helped her to bring closure and come out of the negativity.

Priyanka said, “I was getting married during this movie and I missed my dad so much at that time. I missed his presence so much knowing that my mom would be doing it all alone, when it was all that my dad wanted and would keep saying ‘Main suit kab silwaau, main suit kab silwaau’. It was very prevalent in my brain at that time and this definitely help me heal.”

She added, “After dad passed, me, my brother and my mother decided consciously to do it, but I still had a lot of negative feelings. I felt abandoned, I was angry and there were a lot of feelings that I had and didn’t know what to do with them.”

Talking about the film she said, “I don’t think I knew how to deal with all the emotions I was feeling. Under the tutelage of Shonali (Bose), I was playing Aditi and understanding that death is the most natural thing that we know will happen to each one of us. Instead of mourning the person you have lost, you celebrate the life that was lived.”

Priyanka recently graced Madhuri Dixit’s show Dance Deewane where performance was dedicated to the Daddy’s Little Girl which left her emotional. Watch video:

The Sky Is Pink is all set to release on October 11 and stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in pivotal roles. Watch the trailer here:

