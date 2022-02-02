Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BHOOL BHULAIYAA 2 Kartik Aaryan starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' averts clash with 'RRR', to now release in May

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer horror comedy "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" has deferred its March release and will now open in cinema halls on May 20, the makers announced on Wednesday. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film was initially gearing up to open in cinema halls on March 25, a date which has now been booked by SS Rajamouli's much-awaited "RRR".

"'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is all set to release on 20th May 2022, in cinemas near you," a note from the makers read. The film is a standalone sequel to the 2007 hit 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' which starred Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja and Vidya Balan.

Also featuring Tabu, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banners of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios. Kartik and Kiara witnessed a couple of changes in its release due to the COVID pandemic. Intially, it was meant to hit the screens earlier in July 2020. However, due to shutdown, the release date was pushed. Then, it was supposed to release in March but now as per latest update, it will release in May.

Kartik Aaryan has kept fans intrigued about the film by often sharing updates about it. From posting BTS pictures to motion posters to giving fans a sneak peek of the film with his co-stars Tabu and Kiara, Kartik makes sure to keep the excitement level of fans at an all-time high. Some time back, the actor treated his fans with a BTS picture of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on Instagram.

The photograph features him posing alongside Tabu. It was clicked when the actors had resumed shooting for the film after a break from the COVID surge. "Begin Again #BhoolBhulaiyaa2," he wrote as the caption.

The film is written by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik.