Kareena Kapoor breaks silence on Laal Singh Chaddha's failure, says Aamir Khan was apologetic

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor, who received a lot of praise for her first OTT film Jaane Jaan, recently opened up about the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha featuring Aamir Khan. The actor revealed that the entire unit including the Dangal actor was heartbroken with the response of the film. Laal Singh Chaddha released on 11 August 2022 in theatres with a worldwide gross collection of just ₹129.64 crores.



Kareen further added that she saw Aamir Khan feeling very disappointed and apologizing. The Jaane Jaan actor met Aamir at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center (NMACC) event in a rather low zone. Bebo further said that she told the Bollywood actor that she does not judge any relationship, friendship, or actor according to whether their film is successful or unsuccessful at the box office.

Kareena Kapoor: I messaged him consolingly

Kareena Kapoor further said, 'I told him on WhatsApp that you should not feel that we have lost, we have not lost. We have made a beautiful film and our friendship and love will not be determined by its box office success."

Kareena Kapoor concluded by saying that Khan had completely gotten into his character for the film Laal Singh Chaddha. It is possible that the performance of this film may have been affected due to COVID-19 because, after the circumstances of Covid, people will be looking for some energetic content instead of watching something emotional. Regarding her character of Rupa from the film, Kareena said that it will always be an iconic character for her. However, she did add that one of the major reasons for the film to flop at the box office could be because it had a dark theme.

