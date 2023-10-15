Prabhas' Instagram account hacked or deactivated? Here's what we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : X Prabhas was last seen in Om Raut's Adipurush

After Adipurush's debacle, Prabhas is all geared up for his next big release titled Salaar. However, the film was scheduled to hit the big screens in September this year but was postponed to December by its makers. Now, a big update has come out regarding South superstar Prabhas. The actor's Instagram has disappeared overnight. No information was received from the actor regarding his disappearance from the social media platform. His fans have shared several screenshots of his account just before vanishing from Instagram where his profile shows no photos, number of followers and followings.

His sudden disappearance from the platform has raised several questions in the minds of his fans. Many of them are speculating that this could be the work of a hacker and that is why Instagram might have disabled the profile from public view. But most people believe that the actor himself has deactivated his account. More information about this case has not been revealed yet.

Prabhas Facebook account

Apart from Instagram, the actor's Facebook account is intact and is showing all of his posts. His last post on Facebook is related to his film Salaar, wherein he shared a series of photos featuring his look from the film.

On the work front for Prabhas

The 43-year-old actor is currently busy shooting for director Maruti's film. Apart from this, he will also be seen in Nag Ashwin's film Kalki 2898 AD. The actor will be seen in the film Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, directed by Prashant Neel. This film is now going to be released on December 22, on the occasion of Christmas.

