Kiara Advani slays with her walk at Lakme Fashion Week | WATCH

Kiara Advani, one of the top actors among the Gen-Z generation, is known not only for her acting skills but also for her mesmerising looks. Not only this, the actor has also captivated massive success in Hindi cinema in such a short span of time, making her one of the top choices for filmmakers. Kiara is currently making headlines for her recent appearance at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week 2023. On Day 4 of the event, Kiara appeared as the showstopper for Falguni Shane Peacock, where she embraced a black and golden-coloured bodycon gown.

The official Instagram handle of the Lakme Fashion Week shared pictures and videos of the actor, leaving netizens in awe of her.

Watch Kiara's look here:

This is not the first time that Kiara walked the ramp for Falguni Shane Peacock. In July this year, the actor appeared at India Couture Week 2023 as a showstopper and graced the ramp with her stylish looks and beautifully designed outfits.

Kiara Advani on professional front

The 31-year-old actor was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kartik Aaryan. The movie went to become a commercial hit, grossing over Rs 100 crore globally.

Talking about the actor's upcoming projects, Kiara has a Telugu-language political action thriller titled Game Changer in her kitty. The film stars Ram Charan in the lead role and SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, and Samuthirakani, in supporting roles. It is slated to release in cinemas in 2025.

Apart from this, she will also feature as the female lead in Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan-starrer War 2.

