Not Shahid Kapoor, but THIS Bollywood actor was Sandeep Reddy Vanga's first choice for Kabir Singh

Starring Shahid Kapoor as Kabir and Kiara Advani as Preeti, Kabir Singh hit the silver screen in June 2019. The romantic drama is a remake of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Telugu film Arjun Reddy. The film triggered a massive debate on social media over toxic masculinity and misogyny on social media, however, became the second-highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2019.

Recently, Sandeep Reddy Vanga revealed that Shahid Kapoor was not his first choice for the role but Ranveer Singh.

When Ranveer Singh rejected Kabir Singh

Vanga shared that Ranveer Singh rejected the film as it was too dark for him during that time. He also opened up about his inhibitions before planning a Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy. "I was continuously getting calls from Mumbai to do the remake. First, it was pitched to Ranveer Singh. I wanted to do it with him. But finally, he decided he will not do it, because it was too dark for him at that time," the filmmaker said in his recent interview with iDream Media.

Bankrolled by T-Series Films and Cine 1 Studios, Kabir Singh follows the story of a surgeon who leads his life to self-destruction after his girlfriend gets married to someone else. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Adil Hussain, Nikita Dutta, and others.

Speaking of Shahid Kapoor, the actor made his OTT debut with Raj & DK's Farzi opposite Vijay Sethupathi. He will be next seen in Deva, which is expected to go on floors in October 2024. Meanwhile, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is gearing up for his second Hindi film, Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri.

