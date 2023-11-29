Animal advance booking: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer set for a MASSIVE opening; collects Rs 14 cr already

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM TRAILER A still from Animal's trailer

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal is all geared up for a massive opening on December 1. Ever since its trailer was unveiled, the hype around the film and its lead stars are currently at an all-time high. Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to his social media accounts on Wednesday and shared the latest update on Animal's ticket sales. In his post, he informed that Animal has already sold over 2 lakh tickets for its opening day across national chains including PVR INOX and Cinepolis.

As per Sacnilk Entertainment, Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer has already grossed over Rs 15 crore in India and will be released in over 9,000 shows.

Check out the ticket sales breakdown of Animal for Day 1:

Apart from the national chains, Animal has already sold more than 5 lakh tickets and there is still one complete day left for its theatrical release.

About the film

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who earlier gave Kabir Singh to Bollywood, the film follows the father and son bond and how it turns ugly. Ranbir Kapoor is seen crossing limits to make his father like him and turns into a criminal during the process.

On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna plays Kapoor's love interest while Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol are his father and foe respectively.

Made on a budget of Rs 100 crore, Animal is clashing with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur at the box office.

While Animal began its advance booking on Saturday, Sam Bahadur announced it on Sunday.

Ranbir Kapoor is expected to witness the biggest opening of his career with Animal. In 2022, his film, Brahmastra, opened at Rs 37 crores on Day 1 at the box office.

