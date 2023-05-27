Jogira Sara Ra Ra box office collection Day 1: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Neha Sharma's film is a dud show

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/ZEE MUSIC COMPANY Jogira Sara Ra Ra box office collection Day 1

Jogira Sara Ra Ra, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma, made its theatrical debut on May 26 to eager audiences. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's reputation as one of the most dependable actors in the film industry is well-earned, and his films carry a certain surity of being worthwhile watches. Once again, he graced the screen as the lead in Jogira Sara Ra Ra, sharing the spotlight with Neha Sharma. Despite the high anticipation surrounding the film's release, early reports indicate a disappointing opening day performance.

According to trade reports, projections suggest that Jogira Sara Ra Ra fell short of surpassing the Rs 1 crore mark on its first day at the box office, with estimated earnings of Rs 40 lakh. The film registered an overall occupancy rate of 10.31 percent in the Hindi belt. However, the official figures are still pending and will provide a more accurate assessment of the film's success.

In Jogira Sara Ra Ra, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma take on the lead roles, supported by Naeem A Siddiqui from Touchwood Multimedia Creations as the producer and Kiran Shyam Shroff as the creative producer. Directed by Kushan Nandy, this family comedy also features the talented Sanjay Mishra and Mahaakshay Chakraborty. Notably, Kushan and Nawazuddin had previously collaborated on the film Babumoshai Bandookbaaz in 2020.

For those unfamiliar, Jogira Sara Ra Ra was initially scheduled for release on May 12. However, the release date was postponed due to several competing film releases during that weekend, with The Kerala Story playing a significant role in the decision.

Watch the trailer of the romantic-comedy here:

