Jawan: Mahesh Babu shares his review of Atlee's film, says THIS for Shah Rukh Khan

The most-awaited collaboration of Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan, hit the big screen on September 7. Starring Shah Rukh Khan as Azad, Nayanthara as Narmada Rai, and Vijay Sethupathi as Kali, the film is receiving rave reviews and emerged as the biggest opener in Hindi cinema of all time. Jawan collected over Rs 70 crore on this opening day.



The film is out and so are the reviews. From cinema buffs to celebrities, Shah Rukh Khan is receiving positive responses for his acting prowess in Jawan. In this episode, Telugu star Mahesh Babu shared his verdict on Twitter and hailed SRK and Atlee. Taking it to Twitter, now X, the actor called the film a blockbuster cinema and wrote, "#Jawan... Blockbuster cinema @Atlee_dir delivers king size entertainment with the King himself!! Comes up with his career's best film. The aura, charisma, and screen presence of @iamsrk are unmatched… He’s on fire here!! Jawan will break his own records… how cool is that!! Stuff of the legends."

Take a look at Mahesh Babu's tweet:

Earlier today, Kangana Ranaut, who 'fondly' calls Bollywood 'Bullywood' heaped praise on Shah Rukh Khan and his supremacy. In her Instagram stories, Ranaut recalled the time when people mocked his choice of scripts. She wrote, "I remember the time when people wrote him off and mocked his choices but his struggle is a master class for all artists enjoying long careers but must reinvent and reestablish. SRK is the cinema God that cinema needs not just for his hugs or dimples but for some serious world saving as well."

See here:

Kangana Ranaut's Instagram story for Shah Rukh Khan

Backed by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan's music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who recently won hearts with his stint in Jailer. On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. Co-starring Taapsee Pannu, the film is said to release in December this year.

