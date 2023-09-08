Director-actor G Marimuthu, last seen in Rajinikanth's Jailer, dies at 58

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SUNPICTURES G Marimuthu

Tamil actor-director G Marimuthu, who was recently seen in Rajinikanth's hit movie 'Jailer', passed away on Friday (September 8) after suffering a heart attack. His sudden death came as a huge shock to everyone. He was 58. Reportedly, at around 8.30 am, he collapsed while dubbing for his television show titled 'Ethir Neechal' and was rushed to a hospital nearby, where he was declared dead. He is survived by his wife, Backiyalakshmi, and two children - Akilan and Ishwarya.

G Marimuthu is known for essaying key roles in projects like Tamil Rockerz, Vada Chennai and others. He began his journey as an assistant director. He was first seen in Ajith’s film Vaali in 1999 as a supporting actor. Marimuthu worked in several supporting roles including Yuddham Sei (2011), Kodi (2016), Bairavaa (2017), Kadaikutty Singam (2018), Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum (2021), and the Hindi film Atrangi Re (2021), among others.

In 2008, Marimuthu made his directorial debut with Kannum Kannum featuring Prasanna and Udhayathara in lead roles. He also wrote the script, screenplay, and dialogues for the film. Not just this, Marimuthu was well-known and famous for his TV show Ethirneechal. He became a household name because of his character Aadhimuthu Gunasekaran' in the show.

