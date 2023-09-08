Asha Bhosle revisits her struggles in music industry on her 90th birthday, says 'it was not easy'

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST Asha Bhosle

Asha Bhosle lent her voice to more than 12,000 songs in multiple languages. With her songs like Kajra Mohabbat Wala, In Aankhon Ki Masti, and Piya Tu Ab To Aaja among others, the noted singer's voice still echoes around every music aficionado. Bhosle is celebrating her 90th birthday today, September 8, and is set to perform in a live concert in Dubai.

In an interview with PTI ahead of the concert, Asha Bhosle opened up about her stint in the music industry and shared her struggles. “At the age of 90, I have to stand for three hours on stage and sing songs, I’m happy I can do this at this age," Bhosle told PTI.

Opening up about her struggles, she said, "Humari saans nahin hoti hai toh aadmi mar jata hai. Mere liye music meri saans hai (For me, music is my breath). I have spent my life with this thought. I have given a lot to music. I feel good I've come out of difficult times. Many times I felt I would not be able to survive, but I did."

Asha Bhosle made her singing debut in 1943 with a song Chala Chala Nav Bala for the Marathi film Majha Bal. During her career spanning more than seven decades, the singer proved her versatility by touching every genre. Be it peppy or romantic, the singer aced it all and never shied away from experimenting. For those unversed, she also collaborated with international bands including The Black Eyes Peas.

"Music kabhi khatam nahin hota.Ye dariya hai (Music never ends, it's like a river). If anyone says, ‘I feel complete’, then this is wrong to say, because no one is complete. It is always about how you can change or evolve with time,” she said. “I’ve sung songs for the main artist and for the dancers as well. I believe I could fit in well with anyone. But I wish I had sung more songs in different languages. I wish I could have done more classical singing,” Bhosle added.

Highlighting her struggles in the music industry, Asha Bhosle said, "In every field, there's politics. In films too there's politics, so it is not easy. I believe a lot in destiny and I believe whatever is meant for me will come to me and what is not meant for me, I’ll never get that. I faced difficulties but today when I look back, it all looks mazedar (fun) as I came out of it."

