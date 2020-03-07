Inside Isha Ambani's Holi bash: Vicky and Katrina groove together, Nick and PeeCee have fun

Priyanka, Nick, Katrina and Vicky enjoy Holi bash thrown by Isha Ambani

As the festival of colours is round the corner, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal kick-started Holi celebrations in style. The couple invited their friends at the residence in Mumbai. The grand party which was hosted on Friday night was a starry affair as it was attended by several Bollywood celebrities. Among the most prominent ones from the B-town were Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rajkummar Rao and others.

While Priyanka arrived with husband Nick. The duo who was twinning in white ethnic ensemble posed for paps before making an entry into the party. Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth Chopra also arrived but separately. While Madhu Chopra was papped with writer Mushtaq Sheikh, Siddharth arrived with his rumoured girlfriend Neelam Upadhyaya.

Photos of Nick and Priyanka are doing the rounds on social media. The lovebirds drenched in colours can be seen lost in each other's eyes. In another photo, the couple is posing with Katrina. A video of Nick giving a glimpse of the Holi celebration has also surfaced. Have a look:

Several videos of Vicky Kaushal and his rumoured girlfriend Katrina Kaif are going viral on social media. The duo can be seen grooving with each other in the clips. While Vicky opted for a simple plain white shirt with blue jeans, Katrina picked up an ethnic white ensemble with printed black border.

Check out the videos below: