Irrfan Khan's son Babil shares actor's throwback NSD photos, leaves fans teary-eyed

Irrfan Khan's throwback NSD will make you emotional

Irrfan Khan's elder son Babil took to Instagram to share throwback photos of the actor from his National School of Drama days. In the monochrome photos, Irrfan can be seen performing on the stage with his friends. As soon as Babil shared the photos, comments from Irrfan's fans started pouring in. Netizens consoled Babil and offered their condolences to his family. Remembering the iconic actor, a fan wrote, "I pray God give u ur family strength to deal with this situation n stay strong healthy n safe..." . Another fan wrote, "Missing him badly never felt like this for any celebrity...But He was my fav...He is still here only ...legend never die ". Actress Dia Mirza also commented on the post with red heart emojis. Anoop Soni commented, "Idrees bhai and Amit Bhai there too".

A day before, Babil shared a video of his father in which he can be seen relishing pani puri. "When you’re on diet for so long and then the shoot ends and you can have pani puri," he captioned the post.

After Irrfan's demise, his wife Sutapa Sikdar changed her profile picture on Facebook. She also penned an emotional note which read, "How can I write this as a family statement when the whole world is taking it as a personal loss? How can I begin to feel alone when millions are grieving with us at the moment? I want to assure everyone that this is not a loss, it is a gain. It’s a gain of the things he taught us, and now we shall finally begin to truly implement it and evolve. Yet I want to try to fill in the things that people don’t already know. "

Irrfan passed away at 11.11 AM at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday. The actor was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday due to colon infection and was later shifted to ICU. In March 2018, Irrfan revealed he had been diagnosed with a rare kind of cancer, neuroendocrine tumour. After undergoing extensive treatment in London, Irrfan returned to India on April 2 last year. He even shot for Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium.

