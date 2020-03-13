Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan starrer Angrezi Medium leaked online by TamilRockers for download

No matter how hard everyone tries, piracy doesn't seem to stop. Now it seems that Angrezi Medium, the film which stars Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Deepak Dobriyal in pivotal roles, has fallen prey to the same. The recent reports suggest that the film which is a sequel to 2017 release Hindi Medium has now been leaked by the notorious piracy website TamilRockers to be downloaded in various versions including HD 720p, in 480p, in mp4, etc. It raises eyebrows on how the film will work considering the fact that the film will also not release New Delhi theatres after a shut down till March 31 was announced amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country and the world.

Not just TamilRockers, Angrezi Medium has also been leaked on Telegram for watch online and free downloading. Looking at the current scenario where malls and movie halls are getting shut and people are opting for work from home, it seems as the demand for online watching will increase.

Angrezi Medium is the second movie to be leaked on the piracy website after Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3 leaked a few days back. Looking at the frequency at which these piracy websites leak the movies, it seems that the effect on a film's collection will be never-ending.

After the Delhi theatres were shut till March 31, trade analyst Girish Johar told Pinkvilla that there are still chances that the film Angrezi Medium might do well. "Maybe there will be 2 to 3 percent of the audience's impact. But if the film is good, they will any which way walk into the theatre," he said.

Talking about the film, it is directed by Homi Adjania and released on March 13. Watch Angrezi Medium trailer here:

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries