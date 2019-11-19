Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 celebrates International Men’s day with special badge of honour

Dabangg 3 is celebrating International Men's Day by offering a special badge of honour to men

Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 is celebrating the International Men’s Day with a special Dabangg 3 Badge of Honour for all the Dabangg men out there. The Twitter handle of Salman Khan films tweeted a video giving information about this badge. The video features Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Arbaaz Khan. The video starts with Salman Khan giving the definition of Dabangg as "Daring, Awesome, Badass Aur Nautanki ka gajab ka gathbandhan".

The tweet read, "This International Men's Day, nominate one special man at a time using @SKFilmsOfficial & #Dabangg3BadgeofHonour to give them the Dabangg 3 badge of honour."

The Dabangg 3 star cast invited nomination of Dabangg men from people life who deserve this special badge of honour. People can tweet with @SKFilmsOfficial and #Dabangg3BadgeofHonour and nominate men from their life for this badge. World Men’s day is celebrated in over 80 countries across the world and it is based on "The Six Pillars” that include focusing on men's and boys' health, improving gender relations, promoting gender equality, highlighting discrimination against men, and promoting male role models.

Meanwhile, Dabangg 3 is ready to release on December 20, 2019. The film is the third installment of Salman Khan’s superhit Dabangg franchise. This movie directed by Prabhudeva reveals the story behind Salman Khan’s character Chulbul Pandey’s transformation to a Dabangg cop. The film also features Saiee Manjrekar's opposite Salman Khan and will mark her entry into films. Saiee is the daughter of actor-director Mahesh Manjrekar. The entire team of the film is busy with the promotion of the film and has been attending various promotional events. Dabangg 3 has created a lot of buzz before its release and fans of superstar Salman Khan are eagerly waiting for the release of the film. The film features southern star Kichcha Sudeep as the villain.