Gadar 2: Main Nikla Gaddi Leke composer Uttam Singh calls out makers, but WHY?

Anil Sharma's film Gadar 2 is unstoppable at the box office. Starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma in lead roles, the film crossed Rs 400 crore and is still a hit on the silver screen. Amidst the success of Gadar 2, Main Nikala Gaddi Leke composer Uttam Singh seemed unhappy and called out the makers for not approaching him for the sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

During an interview with Amar Ujala, Uttam Singh revealed that Gadar 2 makers did not call him even when they used two of his songs in the film. He further said he doesn't have the habit of calling and asking for work, however, they should have at least the etiquette to speak to him once before using his songs. For those unversed, Gadar 2 makers recreated Main Nikla Gaddi Lele and Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava. The songs have been recreated by music director Mithoon.

Meanwhile, Gadar 2 turned out to be a massive success at the box office. Actor Sunny Deol recently got teary-eyed as he thanked his fans for loving his film. In a video on Instagram, the actor said, "Thank you, everyone, that you liked Gadar 2. I never thought this would happen. We have crossed ₹400 crore and will go further. It was possible only because of you. You all liked the film. You all liked Tara Singh, Sakina, and the whole family. Thank you.”

Watch Sunny Deol's video here:

Gadar 2 traces the story of Tara Singh and Sakina played by Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel respectively. The couple leads a simple life with their son Charanjeet, played by Utkarsh Sharma. However, an incident landed Charanjeet Singh in Pakistan. Following this, Tara Singh leaves no stone unturned to rescue his son from the Pakistani Army.

