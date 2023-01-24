Fukrey 3 to release on Janmashtami 2023; Laali, Hunny, Choocha, Bholi Punjaban return with laughter dose

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARANADARSH Fukrey 3 will release on September 7, 2023

Fukrey 3 will be released in cinema halls on September 7, later this year. The third part in the hit comedy franchise Fukrey completed shooting in June last year. The buddy comedy film franchise follows the story of four friends played by Pulkit Samrat (Hunny), Varun Sharma (Choocha), Manjot Singh (Laali) and Ali Fazal (Zafar), who come together to make easy money. The series also features Richa Chadha as local gangster Bholi Punjaban and Pankaj Tripathi as a hustler, Pandit Ji. In the threequel, Ali Fazal will not reprise his role and the actor was also missing from the first look posters of the upcoming film.

Fukrey 3 to release on Janmashtami 2023

Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment shared the release date of Fukrey 3 on Twitter along with the film's official posters. "Iss baar hoga chamatkaar, straight from Jamnapaar! #Fukrey3 arriving in cinemas on 7th September 2023 (sic)," the production banner posted.

Mrighdeep Singh Lamba returns as the director after helming the first two parts -- Fukrey (2013) and Fukrey Returns (2017).

Will Fukrey 3 be set around COVID-19 pandemic?

Earlier, director and screenwriter Mrighdeep Singh Lamba had shared that he was toying with the idea of setting Fukrey 3 around the Covid-19 pandemic. Whether or not that is the case will be revealed in the coming time when more information regarding the comedy film will come forward. In the first look posters, there is no indication as such about the COVID-19 pandemic being a theme in the movie.

Although it is hinted that Richa Chadha's character Bholi Punjaban will be embarking on a political journey. She is seen sitting on a bamboo chair with a cloth with the political symbol of her party wrapped around her neck.

(With PTI inputs)

