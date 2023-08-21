Friday Night Plan trailer out: Babil Khan leads as a school student in the coming-of-age film

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Friday Night Plan trailer out

The makers dropped the trailer in which Babil is seen as a school student, bonding with his brother, and attending a Friday night party in his mom's absence. In the trailer, Babil is seen as a regular school kid. He's a frontbencher who starts getting noticed by the entire school once he scores a goal in a football match. He seems to be enjoying all the female attention and agrees to attend a ‘Friday night plan’ at a schoolmate's place.

Juhi Chawla plays Babil's mother. She informs Babil and his brother that she'd be away for a Friday night and asks them if they'd manage alone without her for a day. They nod readily, excited to attend the ‘Friday night plan.’ Babil and Amrith Jayan, who plays his brother, are seen arguing and bonding with each other through the trailer. They seem to be opposites--while Babil is an escapist, his brother usually messes things up for him and their mom to clean up.

Friday Night Plan is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment. The film will premiere on OTT platform Netflix on September 1. The banner has previously backed iconic films on brotherhood and friendship like Farhan's 2001 directorial debut Dil Chahta Hai, Zoya Akhtar's 2011 buddy road movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and Farhan's upcoming all-female buddy road movie Jee Le Zaraa, starring Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

Babil Khan made a standout debut with Anvita Dutt’s psychological thriller Qala last year alongside Triptii Dimri.

Latest Bollywood News