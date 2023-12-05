Fighter: Deepika Padukone as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore takes internet by storm | SEE PIC

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Deepika Padukone in Fighter

The introductory poster of Deepika Padukone from the most anticipated film Fighter is finally here. The actress took to social media to share the first look of her character in Fighter.Along with the pictures, she wrote in the caption, "Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, Call Sign: Mini, Designation: Squadron Pilot, Unit: Air Dragons. #FighterOn25thJan.

As soon as the new poster was dropped, fans flooded the comment section to show their excitement and showered blessings on the actress. One user said, "After Aishwarya Rathore now it's time for Minal Rathore to set the screen on fire ". Another user said, "Can’t wait to see Minni next month ! OH MY GOD". "A Megastar! Love the attitude in the poster", wrote the third user.

Recently, Hrithik Roshan had revealed his look and he looked every bit fierce and handsome in uniform. Describing is character of Patty aka Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, he wrote in the caption, "Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, Call Sign: Patty. Designation: Squadron Pilot, Unit: Air Dragons. Fighter Forever".Fighter which is touted to be the first film in a planned aerial action franchise. Fighter traces the journey of Patty, played by Hrithik Roshan, who becomes the best Fighter pilot of India. Bankrolled by Viacom 18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, the film also stars Anil Kapoor in a key role.

On the professional front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Vikram Vedha opposite Saif Ali Khan and Vijay Sethupathi. While Deepika Padukone thrived with the success of Jawan and Pathaan opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Anil Kapoor played a lead role named Balbir Singh in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's recent release, Animal.

