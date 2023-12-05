'SRK matlab Saare Records Khatam': Netizens give thumbs up to Dunki trailer | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X (TWITTER) Netizens give thumbs up to Dunki trailer

Dunki Drop 4: As soon as the much-awaited trailer of Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki was released, people thronged to Twitter, Facebook and YouTube to share their excitement after watching Drop 4. Reacting to the trailer on Youtube, one user said, "SRK = Saare Records Khatam." Another said, "Just entertainment to entertain the world and that's how movies should be made." "Genuinely got goosebumps. The adventure is going to be full of ups and downs of emotions", another commented.

Check out some other reactions here:

Dunki Drop 4: What's in the trailer?

The three-minute-long trailer begins with SRK's titular character Hardy landing in the town of Laltu. An older SRK says in voice-over that he then meets four people including Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover from different walks of life, and all of them aspire to go to London. They prepare to move abroad and take up measures to learn English and understand their culture until all hope is lost and they decide to take the illegal immigrant channel - the Dunki route. As they travel through this dangerous route, they encounter several challenges including being gunned down at the border, one person is even shot in the chest in the video while crossing the international borders. As the trailer concludes with a glimpse of SRK in an older avatar, it leaves us yearning for more, eagerly anticipating the extraordinary journey that awaits.

Watch the trailer of Dunki 4

About Dunki

'Dunki' is produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, the film is directed by India’s superstar director Rajkumar Hirani. Dunki unfolds the layers of friendship and love, taking the audience on a thrilling ride through the Dunki route - the path these friends embark on, to reach their desired destination. 'Dunki' is slated to release worldwide on December 21.

