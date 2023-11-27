Tiger 3: THIS popular content creator books entire theatre to watch Salman Khan's film

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE A content creator books the entire theater for Tiger 3

Tiger 3 hit the silver screen on November 12. Starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the spy thriller is receiving rave reviews and performing well at the box office. It would be hooey to say Salman Khan has a colossal fan following as cinema buffs are aware of his stardom. Recently, popular content creator Faisal Shaikh went the extra mile and booked an entire cinema hall to enjoy Tiger 3.

Fondly known as Faisu, he shared the clip of the same on Twitter and wrote, "BHAIJAAN’s time cannot be shared with anyone else." The video had a caption that read, "POV: You book the entire theater only for BHAIJAAN."

Earlier, Faisu took to social media and shared a picture with Salman Khan. Tagging the superstar in his post, he wrote, "BhaiJaan."

For those who have been asleep for decades, Faisal Shaikh began creating videos on TikTok, before the platform got banned in India. Currently, he enjoys a fan following of more than 30 million followers on Instagram and was a part of Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

In an old interview, he had opened up about his struggling days and revealed that he worked as a salesman before his TikTok debut. He had said, "I was in college and was simultaneously working as a salesman at a clothes showroom. I used to attend morning lectures and then go to my job. Back then, several apps like Dubsmash and Musical.ly were trending, so whenever I got time I would make videos on those applications. I still remember my first video hardly got any likes. I have improved gradually and have carved a niche for myself."

If you are an avid social media user, the content creator is often spotted chilling with Awez Darbar, Avneet Kaur, Aashika Bhatia, and other popular creators.

