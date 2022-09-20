Ekta Kapoor's KTina: Not Disha Patani but Ananya Panday or Nushrratt Bharuccha to lead the film

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/ANANYAPANDAY,EKTAKAPOOR,NUSHRATHB Ekta Kapoor's KTina: Ananya or Nushrratt to play lead

Ekta Kapoor, who is one of the finest producers in our country, announced a film named KTina back in 2019 with Disha Patani in the lead. The film was announced to be helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. That time, the producer took to her Instagram account and shared a picture of Disha Patani in which she was seen posing with folded hands. She was also seen wearing precious gems on her fingers and several beaded bracelets. After that, the film was not in talks for a long time, and there were reports that the film was shelved. Now, there are reports that Disha Patani is not doing the film, and instead Ananya Panday and Nushrratt Bharuccha have been approached to play the lead.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the makers have opted to revive KTina, and the film's production was halted due to the pandemic. "The film’s schedule had gone for a toss because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but KTina’s story is special for Ekta and Raaj and it is now back on track. They have approached Ananya Panday and Nushrratt Bharuccha for the film. They will work on the shooting schedule and other logistics once the cast is locked," the report claims.

While fans waited for an update on the film with Disha Patani in the lead and continued to comment on the producers' post about the development, the film will shortly begin production with a new lead.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday is currently busy shooting for Dream Girl 2 alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. The actress has been frequently sharing glimpses from her shoot. The film is helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. She also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, in which she will be sharing the screen with Adarsh Gourav and her Gehraiyaan co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi.

On the other hand, Nushrratt Bharuccha has a slew of films lined up. The actress will be seen in Ram Setu, Chhorii 2, and in Selfiee alongside Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi.

