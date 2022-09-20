Bombay High Court grants bail to Armaan Kohli in drugs case, to pay a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Armaan Kohli

Bombay High Court has granted bail to actor Armaan Kohli, who will be released upon paying a surety of Rs 1 lakh. He was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drugs case and was lodged in jail for the last 1 year.

Armaan Kohli was arrested on August 29, 2021, by NCB for possession of 1.2 grams of cocaine. The court held that after examining the material obtained during the probe, 'prima-facie' it seemed that Kohli was 'well-connected with the co-accused pertaining to the illicit trafficking of drugs.'

Special prosecutor Advait Sethna had submitted chats/messages between Kohli and the co-accused along with their bank statements before the court. The judge noted that bank transactions corroborated alleged transactions (revealed from the chats). Kohli failed to explain the purpose of contraband recovered from his house and the financial transactions, the NDPS court had said.

