Tuesday, September 20, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Bombay High Court grants bail to Armaan Kohli in drugs case, to pay a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh

Bombay High Court grants bail to Armaan Kohli in drugs case, to pay a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh

Armaan Kohli was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for possession of 1.2 grams of cocaine, a quantity falling under the small category meant for consumption on August 29, 2021.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: September 20, 2022 16:22 IST
Armaan Kohli
Image Source : FILE IMAGE Armaan Kohli

Bombay High Court has granted bail to actor Armaan Kohli, who will be released upon paying a surety of Rs 1 lakh. He was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drugs case and was lodged in jail for the last 1 year.

Armaan Kohli was arrested on August 29, 2021, by NCB for possession of 1.2 grams of cocaine. The court held that after examining the material obtained during the probe, 'prima-facie' it seemed that Kohli was 'well-connected with the co-accused pertaining to the illicit trafficking of drugs.'

Special prosecutor Advait Sethna had submitted chats/messages between Kohli and the co-accused along with their bank statements before the court. The judge noted that bank transactions corroborated alleged transactions (revealed from the chats). Kohli failed to explain the purpose of contraband recovered from his house and the financial transactions, the NDPS court had said.

 

Latest Entertainment News

Top News

Latest News