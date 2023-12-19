Dunki vs Salaar advance booking report: Shah Rukh Khan's film surpasses' Prabhas starrer

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Dunki vs Salaar advance booking

The two most awaited films of the year 2023 will be released soon. Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of both Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Dunki' and South superstar Prabhas's film 'Salaar'. Only a few days are left for the release of the film. Where 'Dunki' will be released in theatres on 21st December. Prabhas's film 'Salaar' is going to hit the theatres on 22nd December. Booking of both films is being done in full swing before their release. So let us know which film is ahead regarding earnings so far between 'Dunki' and 'Salaar'.

Both the films 'Dunki' and 'Salaar' have so far collected crores of rupees in booking. According to the report of Sacnilk, Prabhas's film 'Salaar' has so far sold 2,21,344 tickets in advance booking for the first day and has collected Rs 5.45 crore. While, Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, according to the report, has sold 2,29,496 tickets so far on the first day and has made a business of Rs 6.77 crore. With the latest updates, Shah Rukh's 'Dunki' is ahead of Prabhas's 'Salaar' in terms of earnings. 'Dunki' has collected almost Rs 1 crore more than 'Salaar'.

'Dunki' includes Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover apart from Shah Rukh Khan. Presented by Jio Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan, written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is scheduled to release in December 2023. Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire is produced by Hombale Films and is directed by filmmaker Prashant Neel. It includes actors like Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Jagapathi Babu. This film will hit the theatres on December 22.

