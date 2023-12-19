Bigg Boss 17: 'Whatever Munawar said is untrue...', girlfriend Nazila reveals| Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Munawar Faruqui with Nazila Sitaishi

Salman Khan's reality show is always filled with several twists and turns. When one contestant is rising high with every step in their strategy, few struggle to survive. Contestant and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's girlfriend Nazila Sitashi's revelation about a few details of their relationship is now going viral on social media. According to an Instagram page, mrs_khabri, Nazila Sitashi has said that whatever Munawar said in his explanation is untrue.

He said a bunch of lies. This is not only about Ayesha Khan, there are other women also involved. Means he multi-dated and cheated. She doesn't want to associate anymore with Munawar. The whole time, during this revelation, she was in tears. Recently, Nazila Sitashi posted a cryptic note on Instagram, "One thing I wish more people knew is that everything isn't how it seems online. Nobody is as pure and morally correct as they pretend to be the reality will take you by surprise.

This is why they usually say, never meet your idols, because in most cases the way you perceive them is very different from how they are so don't be fooled by what you see online or on TV", she added. After posting the note, she deactivated her Instagram account. A few hours later, she again came back to the social media platform.

Munawar Faruqui's ex-girlfriend Ayesha Khan, already took both the internet and the house by surprise, after she entered the reality show. Upon her entry into Salman Khan's reality show, Ayesh Khan leveled multiple allegations against the comedian and accused him of double-dating. But this is not it, the story got interesting after Faruqui admitted to 'breaking' her heart'.

