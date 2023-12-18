Salaar release trailer ignites anticipation, Twitter users declare Prabhas starrer a 'massy watch'

Follow us on Image Source : TRAILER SNAPSHOT Salaar release trailer is out

The second trailer of this year's much-awaited film 'Salaar' has been released. Fans have been waiting for this high-voltage action thriller film starring Prabhas for a long time. To double the excitement of the fans, the makers have now released the release trailer of the action-packed film. Just a few days ago, the first trailer of the film was released, which received a tremendous response from the audience. The 2.54-minute trailer is full of action and bloodshed and will blow your senses.

Watch the trailer here:

Twitter users are loving the release trailer of Salaar. Social media users have already rated this one as a massy watch. "Can't wait to witness a world of action and violence like we've never seen before," wrote a Prabhas fan. Another user wrote that the Salaar trailer is giving a KGF vibe. Moreover, a Twitter user spotted Rocky Bhai AKA Yash in the trailer. Watch some other reactions given below:

Also Read: Pushpa actor Jagadeesh admits to THREATENING a woman who died by suicide | Deets inside

If reports are to be believed then, the story of the Salaar is about the Sultan of the Persian Empire. Shruti Hasan will be seen opposite Prabhas in Prashanth Neel's directorial. Let us tell you that Prithviraj Sukumaran is playing the role of Sultan in the film, who is a villain.

Salaar vs Dunki: The Clash of Giants

Due to the reshuffle in the release of Salaar, the market of discussions regarding this film has been hot for a long time. Prabhas' film will be released on December 22 and SRK's film will release a day prior, i.e. December 21, this year. Made on a budget of Rs 400 crore, this film is going to clash with Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki'. In such a situation, it is difficult to say which film wins in terms of earnings but it will be a great weekend for movie lovers.

​

Latest Entertainment News