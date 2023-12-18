Pushpa actor Jagadeesh admits to THREATENING a woman who died by suicide | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : WEB Pushpa actor Jadadeesh

Pushpa actor Jagadeesh, who played Allu Arjun's friend, Kesava, was arrested on December 6 over threatening a woman who died by suicide. According to media reports, the actor has now confessed to the crime.

For those who are late to the story, Jagadeesh was arrested by the Hyderabad police in connection with the death of a woman junior artist. Reports said the actor threatened the woman to leak her private photos following which she committed suicide on November 29.

All about Jagadeesh's assault case

Reports stated that the Pushpa actor was in a relationship with the said woman years ago. However, they broke up mutually after the success of Pushpa: The Rise. Later, the actor threatened her to leak her intimate photos. The woman had broken all ties with him and was dating someone else. Jagadeesh wanted the woman to return to him and threatened her.

Jagadeesh was arrested under IPC Section 174 (suspicious death) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). The latest reports state that Jagadeesh admitted to clicking her photos with ill intent and later blackmailed her. He also said he was jealous of her current relationship.

Jagadeesh's acting career

Jagadeesh made his acting debut with the 2018 film Nirudyoga Natulu. He went on to feature in the 2019 ilm Mallesham and 2020 film Palasa 1978. However, he rose to prominence with his performance in Pushpa: The Rise, opposite Allu Arjun.

This is a developing story

